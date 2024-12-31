Isabel Díaz Ayuso offered this Tuesday his traditional message to the people of Madrid on the occasion of the end of the year. On this occasion, the president of the Community of Madrid has chosen as the setting for her speech the specialized care unit for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that was put into operation last spring at the Enfermera Isabel Zendal hospital. From the facilities through which more than a hundred patients have already passed, the head of the Executive has predicted a 2025 with “many challenges” and even “threats” for a region that she has called a model for its “enormous responsibility” as capital from Spain.

The Madrid leader began her message by referring to the people who suffer from ALS and the health workers who care for them in the Valdebebas center “with great vocation.” “They have to know that we are with them and their families”he addressed the patients, “each of their lives matters to us and deserves our full attention,” he added.

He has also had a memory for the victims of the DANA at the end of October and for the more than 700 public employees in the region who traveled to the Valencian Community after the emergency. He has cited one by name and surname: Juan Carlos Jimeno, a bus driver who suffered a heart attack “after several days of intense work.” “Fortunately, today he is at home, in Parla, recovered,” Díaz Ayuso celebrated.

He has not been the only protagonist of the speech: there have been mentions for Javier del Campoan off-duty firefighter from Madrid who managed to reverse a cardiac arrest “in an extremely difficult situation” with risk to his own life; and for Dr. Carmen Palláshead of Neonatology at 12 de Octubre, who together with her team saved the life of a newborn who was abandoned in a bag in a doorway in Carabanchel. “The baby found a foster family for adoption with whom he will spend his first New Year’s Eve today,” Díaz Ayuso celebrated.

In the president’s message, which lasted about 12 minutes, there was extensive gratitude for the work carried out every day by health personnel, security forces and bodies, firefighters, teachers… There was also a memory for businessmen, the self-employed, merchants, artists, families or Madrid residents in general, among many other groups and professions. “Every personal story reminds us that There is much we should celebrate and much to defend“he stressed.

The head of the Madrid Executive has also mentioned the king to promote “the union of all Spaniards” and to thank him for providing “the best possible representation when we need it most”, a recognition that he has extended to the Crown. “Madrid and Spain owe the Prado to the Transition,” he stated.

Despite the emotional nature of its first part, the speech was not free of political charge. Díaz Ayuso has stressed that Madrid bears “the enormous responsibility” of being the capital regionwhich at the same time is “a wealth” for the country. “It would be suicidal to deprive every Spaniard of an asset that has cost centuries and that resonates throughout the world,” he noted. The president has asserted that “a lot is demanded of the community” and has placed it under constant scrutiny. “All eyes are looking at us: those of those who admire us from all over the world and also those of those who love her least,” he launched.

The president referred to a Madrid that “does not get used to, nor gives in, to indignity and abuse” and that has “many challenges, even threats,” ahead of it. “The challenge of energy, without which our industrial and digital projects will not be possible,” he emphasized, to also cite the “preservation” of one’s own competencies -against the central government, as has been understood, because at no point in the message has he mentioned it-; and the “defense” of the unity of Spain, the Constitution, the rule of law or the independence of the Judiciary, among other tasks.

“My commitment and that of my Government is to live up to of this Community of Madrid that surprises and improves every year,” said Díaz Ayuso, who insisted that the region “must always be an example of stability, security in the streets and legal security.” “It is our pride and our duty to with all of Spain to be the most solvent region,” he launched, before saying goodbye, congratulating the new year and highlighting that Madrid “is liked in the world, serves Spain well and defends living with great enthusiasm.”