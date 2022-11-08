The goals help to crystallize the sensations and in the perception of a performance they add the turbo. Adrien Rabiot’s fifth goal of the season in black and white, the one that unlocked the Derby d’Italia of the Stadium, with a specific weight even higher than the braces scored in Empoli and Maccabi Haifa, had the effect of bringing the narrative to the French even on the leadership tracks, unimaginable in the fourth season of ups and downs and great discussions in the follow-up Juventus, linked to the potential expressed only intermittently with respect to the expectations dictated by the high salary level. Certainly the one that Allegri gives to Didier Deschamps for the World Cup is certainly an essential Rabiot: essential today in Juventus and in Qatar also for France called to defend the title of reigning champion in an orphaned median of Kanté and Pogba, of which ‘the Duca ‘becomes an obligatory reference.