Company of Heroes 3 returns to show itself in a new one video diary centered, in this case, on the construction of missions that make up the Campaign of the new strategy in real time by Relic and Sega.

The new dynamic campaign map offers a new approach to the game, with sandbox-style elements to the gameplay, allowing players to command armies and squadrons in a wider context, having control of an enlarged war front within the new Mediterranean settings of the Second World War .

David Milne, mission designer of the game, explains the process of designing missions and the way in which these are structured, allowing different approaches and different ways of concluding them depending on the chosen faction and the units used. Previously, we had seen the pre-alpha video about the destruction system, which is another interesting innovation brought by Relic Entertainment in the new chapter.

The new design of the missions is therefore combined with the renewed interaction with the scenarios, which can now be progressively destroyed under the blows of weapons, increasing the realism and also the strategic approach to battle.