Prime Minister Boris Johnson (r) loses his most important private secretary, Martin Reynolds. © Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire/dpa

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under a lot of pressure because of the lockdown parties in Downing Street. Now four close associates are leaving him in Downing Street – in just one day.

London – Within a few hours, four high-ranking employees of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was under massive pressure, announced their resignation.

Downing Street said both Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield and Johnson’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, had resigned and their resignations had been accepted. Both continue to work until there are successors. Communications chief Jack Doyle and senior adviser Munira Mirza had previously resigned, as revealed by the Spectator and the Daily Mail.

Another blow for Johnson

British commentators saw her resignation as a further blow to Johnson, who is under heavy pressure over the “Partygate” scandal. During the Corona lockdowns, parties have reportedly repeatedly taken place in Downing Street, at which Corona rules were broken and at which Johnson is said to have been present at times. An investigation report accuses those responsible of leadership failure and breaches of rules, and the police are also investigating. Some MPs from his own party have already written out their support for Johnson. According to the BBC, 17 letters have already been received by the responsible committee, with 54 there being a vote of no confidence.

In his reaction to the official investigation, Johnson announced a far-reaching reform of the British headquarters. For example, responsibilities should be assigned more clearly and a new coordination post should be created. Initially, nothing was known about personal consequences. Reynolds has come under fire in the ‘Partygate’ affair for allegedly emailing around 100 staff around ‘bring your own alcohol’ before one of the Downing Street lockdown parties. dpa