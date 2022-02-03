At the beginning of 2022, several video game and entertainment companies such as Konami have entered the world of NFT (non-fungible tokens), which has fans of the industry wondering if others will follow in their footsteps. For its part, Nintendo has already given its verdict on the matter.

What did they mean about NFTs? | Image: Nintendo

In a question and answer session of the company with its investors, the question was asked: ‘What do you think of the Metaverse and NFTs?’. The answer given by your representative seems to be negative, but it leaves the door open for a possible paradigm shift:

“We are interested, we feel the potential that it has, but we wonder what joy we can bring in this area and this is difficult to define at the moment.” This message was shared on social networks by the analyst David Gibson who emphasized the last part of his answer.

Q) How do you think about metaverse and NFT?

A) We do have interest in this area, we feel the potential in this area, but we wonder what joy we can provide in this area and this is difficult to define right now (hey Facebook etc take note!!) 8/ —David Gibson (@gibbogame) February 3, 2022

If you still have doubts about whether Nintendo whether or not you will enter the world of NFT, this analyst made the company’s outlook clear. In accordance with Gibson, the answer focuses exclusively on the metaverse, the interest and potential they see is on that side and not non-fungible tokens.

To be clear, the answer was mainly focused on metaverse, not NFTs —David Gibson (@gibbogame) February 3, 2022

In case the word metaverse doesn’t sound familiar to you yet, this is a term currently popular among technology companies and is used to describe a hypothetical online virtual world focused on social connection.

for now Nintendo has no plans to integrate NFT to their video games or delve into the metaverse. Your decision may have been influenced by public reactions to these inclusions:

Team17 is one of the video game companies that has retracted from employing NFT in their titles as worms, given the negative reaction they had from their audience. Similarly, the voice actor Troy Baker has also followed suit for the same reason.

For all this, it is possible that Nintendo have no interest in including this type of technology in your video games. Or, at least, not at the moment.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: