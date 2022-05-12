119.8 and 116.1 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled, these are two figures that, according to Jato Dynamics, diesel and gasoline cars emitted in 2020. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vehicles lower the figure to 109.5 grams per kilometer and CNG, compressed natural gas, 96.1 grams. The most ‘eco’ are the electrified ones with an average of 18.9 grams on average.

According to Eurostat data, road transport is one of the main sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. For this reason, all eyes of the regulators have put all their efforts into decarbonizing mobility and leading it to a more ecological transition. “Transport is the cause of 24% of CO2 emissions,” highlights David Pérez, responsible for sustainability at Cabify.

A trip to which more and more agents are joining. The Environmental Commission of the European Union has recently approved banning the sale of combustion cars from 2035 and, for example, the Community of Madrid is working to make VTCs (Transport Vehicles with Drivers) ECO cars in the coming years. . “There is a lot of work to be done,” says Alberto González, head of Mobility operations at Cabify Spain.

Restriction that also comes in access with the implementation of Basic Emissions Zones (ZBE) in towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants. With a mobile fleet that is more than 13 years old on the vehicle chassis, sustainable mobility is having a hard time starting. “We talk about co-responsibility,” says Pérez.

A shared duty that the Spanish unicorn has embodied in ‘Cabify Eco’. “It will be available to companies that use the service for their employees,” says the company’s sustainability officer.

This category will only offer trips in electrified vehicles “which will begin to operate in the coming weeks,” those responsible point out. The new sustainable service will only feature hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars. “We launched it with the aim of meeting the demand of our more sustainable customers, promoting the transition and, above all, encouraging this mobility,” says González.

However, the number of vehicles and customers that will be able to access this service is unknown. “We can guarantee that the entire corporate segment will be reached.” To do this, Cabify’s plans go through the purchase of 1,400 electric vehicles for Spain in the next three years and “to be neutral in emissions in 2025”, they highlight in its new Sustainability Plan.

Currently, electric cars in the fleet barely account for 2.4%, with hybrids being the majority option with more than half of the vehicles, the total number of which is also unknown. “We will continue to offset the emissions of all trips made through the app, a commitment that has been unshakable since 2018,” the company warns in a statement.

Along with this announcement, the Spanish company has announced a new boost in its charging infrastructure for electrified vehicles. “Our supercharger infrastructure allows the daily operation of a hundred 100% electric vehicles,” they point out. “This is the first step in an ambitious electrification project that will help provide the necessary infrastructure for thousands of zero-emission vehicles in the sector,” they add.

However, for the moment, they do not know if this infrastructure will be open to the public or other actors in the future, “although it is logical that it be so,” they point out.

A plan built on SDGs



The company’s 2022-2025 Sustainability Plan, which was created after the completion of the 2019-2021 Company Master Plan, will be a new strategy aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will be structured around three pillars: people, planet and prosperity, with seven lines of action that will bring together more than 70 projects in their first year of execution.

“It is the company’s strategy for the coming years,” warns Pérez. For this reason, he assures that “all areas of the company have been involved.”