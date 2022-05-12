Kosovo presented this Thursday its request to be admitted to the Council of Europe, Kosovar public television reported RTKin an act considered in Belgrade as a “violation” of international standards and agreed agreements.

The request was delivered by Kosovo Foreign Minister Donika Gernalla Schwarz “I can confirm: the Government of the Republic of Kosovo has officially applied for membership as a full member of the Council of Europe“A spokeswoman for the minister wrote on Twitter.

According to the local press, Kosovo could be admitted in a short time, and two thirds of member countries of the Council of Europe recognize the independence of that country following Russia’s expulsion from the Strasbourg-based body in March for its invasion of Ukraine.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed its independence in 2008, which has been recognized by most Western powers and countries, although not by Serbia, Russia, China, India and some European countries, such as Spain or Greece.

Serbia and Kosovo are negotiating the normalization of their relations in a process supported by the European Union (EU), but with little progress in recent years. Kosovo has so far managed to enter several international organizations such as the World Bank, the International Olympic Committee, FIFA and Uefa, among others.

How did Serbia respond?

We will try to oppose it peacefully and diplomatically.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucicstated that Kosovo’s application for membership in the Council of Europe is a violation of the Washington Agreement signed by both parties in September 2020 under then-President Donald Trump.

Vucic also accused Pristina of breaching other agreements reached with Belgrade and therefore announced “a strong, serious and reasonable response.”

The Serbian president admitted the “limited possibilities” of his country and indicated that “there will be no retreat in the face of blackmail and ultimatums.”

Vucic reiterated that Serbia will not recognize Kosovo’s independence despite pressure and advocated seeking compromise for the solution of the conflict with the former Serbian province, inhabited by a majority of ethnic Albanians, who for decades were repressed and discriminated against by Belgrade.

EFE

