Three companies located in Querétaro, Mexico, develop a beer based on crickets, of which they only have an antecedent in Japanthe producers explained.

The breweries collaborate in this project Punto Medio and Cerveceros Arellano, as well as Santena, company dedicated to the elaboration of products with crickets. They trust that by mid-May the project will be ready to be distributed on the market in a limited edition.

This It would be the second beer made with crickets that is made globally and the first in the American continent, explained the co-founder and CEO of Santena, Patrick Gutierrez, when talking about the background of a project of this type.

“We are developing the second beer in the world, cricket, There was already a precedent, there was one in Japan that was a huge success and we are developing the second one in collaboration with Punto Medio and Cervecería Arellano, all from Querétaro, they are companies from Querétaro, from Querétaro to Mexico, to the world”, Patricio explained.

The goal is to create a dark, porter-style beer, in which the cricket will act as an umami effect, to give rise to a different product from the one traditionally found in the market. In addition to being a completely local project, made by Queretan producers who are a reference in each of their fields.

“It gives a characteristic flavor that we cannot find in all beers because the type of food, the formula that Arellano and Punto Medio developed together with the touch of the cricket, the umami flavor that the cricket has, makes me a very different. (…) We have great expectations and we are happy that it is a product and a project from Queretaro.so innovative, because we can say that from this side of the pond it is the first cricket-based beer and the second globally”, he highlighted.

Among the origins of this beer is the objective of reaching a point of balance between the essence of each of the companies involved, Patricio pointed out when explaining that they seek a synergy between the innovation that characterizes Cerveceros Arellano, the tradition of Punto Medio and the disruption of Santena.

It is also intended to elucidate the stigmas that exist on the consumption of insects or food neophobia, known as the fear of eating insects; Patricio Gutiérrez added that even crickets can be a source of nutrients.

“This arose because Cervecería Arellano has very characteristic beers, very different, very disruptive, that was always something to share between Cervecería Arellano and Santena because Santena is a very disruptive project, not everyone is used to eating insects,” he said.

He further explained that: “they made unusual beers and we made unusual products. And at the same time Punto Medio is a brewery with very traditional beer, very rich beers, of the line, we wanted to mix the radical and disruptive of Santena and Cervecería Arellano with Punto Medio brewery to reach a midpoint and make a very different beer”.

Regarding the origin of the crickets that will be used in the drink, he explained that Santena works hand in hand with a sister company named Griyum, with whom have developed cricket farms in which they control safety and health to ensure that they are fit for human consumption.

The manager of Cerveceros Arellano, Miritha Porter Arellano, explained that the estimate is launch around 2,500 cans of this beer on the market, which as a limited edition will be placed in the distribution points that the breweries involved currently have.

“It’s very cool because It is a beer from Querétaro for the world, It is a beer that we think of in Querétaro, with products that are made in Querétaro, with producers from Querétaro”, highlighted the producer with ten years of experience in the beer industry.

Miritha Porter added that it is a work of scientific innovation because it has allowed the collaboration of both master brewers and specialists and cricket producers, to merge the insect with a beer recipe.

The representative of Cerveceros Arellano added that The first tests and cooking have already been carried out, which have given favorable results, anticipating that the final product will be ready for launch in the fifth month of the year.

“I think something important is that even when I tried (the crickets) you don’t expect to find that in the crickets, if I gave you a taste with your eyes closed you would tell me: this is a cereal, You wouldn’t think I’m giving you a cricket, (…) the most common are the grasshoppers and they are generally already salty and are for mezcal, here you will find something totally different”, said Miritha Porter Arellano.

