The countdown to the cup final in the Netherlands. This is scheduled for next Sunday. PSV and Ajax compete against each other in De Kuip. In the Football podcast Etienne Verhoeff discusses the feeling in Eindhoven with PSV watcher Rik Elfrink. Especially after that 3-0 win over Ajax last weekend.

“For PSV, the cup is not a must”, Elfrink responds to the words of Ajax watcher Johan Inan yesterday in the Football Podcast. In Amsterdam, the KNVB Cup has now become really important. “In the PSV boardroom, they would rather finish 2nd in the league than win the cup. It’s a nice prize to win. Then PSV would win the Johan Cruijff scale and the KNVB cup. If you then become second in the league, it is still an okay season.”

That is a slightly different setting compared to last year. ,,Roger Schmidt really thought the cup was a prize. That is a piece of his legacy at PSV. Normally the cup hung a bit. They lost the cup final against AZ in 2013 and in the following years PSV was already out by Carnival or they lost to Eerste Divisie clubs. It almost looked like they were giving the thing away."

Compared to PSV-Ajax in the competition, the Eindhoven line-up will be changed in at least one place. ,,Drommel is going to keep as a cup keeper. That’s 99.9% sure. Ruud van Nistelrooij is a man of his word. And Benitez has no problem with it either, he said after PSV-Ajax. I still find it remarkable that as a trainer you don’t keep your hands free for a final, for example.”



