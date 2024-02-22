Thursday, February 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Companies | Reddit is going public

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Companies | Reddit is going public

Reddit's discussion forum is visited by tens of millions of people per day.

Highly recommended Reddit, a company known for its discussion forum, officially announced on Thursday that it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

Reddit did not specify at what price, how much, or when it plans to offer shares.

In the year Founded in 2005, Reddit has over a hundred thousand online communities dedicated to various topics. The idea of ​​the forum is that users vote each other's publications higher or lower on the lists.

Reddit is also known for its Ask Me Anything threads, where famous people answer questions posed by users.

In December, an average of 76 million people visited Reddit per day.

Read more: Reddit, Klarna, Stripe and Shein may open the stock market cap.

Read more: Popular forum goes dark in protest of users – This is what Reddit's “blackout” is all about

See also  HS-Gallup | Majority would accept temporary suspension of asylum applications if migrants were used for hybrid influencing

#Companies #Reddit #public

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
1.5 million food products registered with Dubai Municipality in 2023

1.5 million food products registered with Dubai Municipality in 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result