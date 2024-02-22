Companies | Reddit is going public

Reddit's discussion forum is visited by tens of millions of people per day.

Highly recommended Reddit, a company known for its discussion forum, officially announced on Thursday that it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

Reddit did not specify at what price, how much, or when it plans to offer shares.

In the year Founded in 2005, Reddit has over a hundred thousand online communities dedicated to various topics. The idea of ​​the forum is that users vote each other's publications higher or lower on the lists.

Reddit is also known for its Ask Me Anything threads, where famous people answer questions posed by users.

In December, an average of 76 million people visited Reddit per day.

