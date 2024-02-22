Dubai Municipality revealed that the number of food products registered with it until the end of 2023 reached 1.5 million products, in addition to 217,642 requests for registration and evaluation of food products at the emirate level. It also issued 99,567 health export certificates for food, so that these numbers reflect the municipality’s efforts in Enhancing the flexibility of the food sector in the Emirate of Dubai, and ensuring that residents enjoy safe, food-safe and healthy products that meet the highest approved international standards.

The municipality has applied integrated standards in the field of food safety control, whether imported from abroad or within the emirate’s markets, as the number of inspection visits it carried out on food establishments during the past year reached 65,230 visits to the total number of establishments registered in Dubai, which number 26,612 establishments. Nutritional.

The total weight of food shipments inspected by the municipality reached seven million 367 thousand and 163 tons, and included more than two million 272 thousand and 400 food items. The number of food shipments inspected reached more than 363,553 food shipments, and about 533,790 food containers.

The Director of the Food Safety Department in Dubai Municipality, Sultan Al Taher, confirmed that developing the food sector in the emirate, supporting it and providing the necessary facilities for its growth and enhancing investment opportunities in it are among the priorities of Dubai Municipality, and within its plans to build a sustainable food system and ensure the provision of flexible food supply chains for all commodities. This supports achieving the goals of the “Food Security Strategy in the Emirate of Dubai.”

Al-Taher said: “During the past year, the food sector achieved remarkable numbers that reflect the status of the Emirate of Dubai and its location as a global commercial center, and confirm the flexibility of regulations and laws that strengthened the strength of the sector and increased the rates of growth and development and investment opportunities in it.”

He pointed out that Dubai Municipality is working to ensure the provision of protection and proactive prevention for members of society from food risks, through continuous monitoring of all institutions and activities operating in the food sector throughout the year, to ensure food safety in the emirate, and to monitor the extent of compliance and adherence to approved quality standards and standards, in order to enhance For the quality of life of residents and visitors of the Emirate of Dubai. The municipality participated in the Gulfood Exhibition for the year 2024, as it is an annual platform that brings together the most prominent food and beverage producers and suppliers around the world, to exchange experiences and learn about global and future trends, the latest developments in the industry, production and trading of food and beverages, and to introduce new food companies to investment opportunities in the Emirate of Dubai.

Sultan Al-Taher:

• Developing the food sector, providing the necessary facilities for its growth, and enhancing investment opportunities in it are among the municipality’s priorities.

• 7.3 million tons weight of inspected food shipments.