According to Ariel Picker, CEO of Seguritech Privada, cybersecurity acquired a new revaluation at a global level after the cyberattacks registered in Ukrainian territory, prior to and parallel to the military mobilization by Russia at the end of February this year.

According to the director of the Mexican technological security company, since the pandemic, cybersecurity has been reconfigured to become a challenge not only for government agencies but also for the Private Initiative, given the need to carry out data migration to the cloud and remote work, it became imperative to redouble the shielding of information and data.

“Much of the computer infrastructure that companies had has become obsolete and this has exposed large security gaps in the network, which just at times like the one in Eastern Europe, where important cyberattacks have been perpetrated like the destructive WhisperGate malware, it makes one think about having a truly comprehensive cybersecurity.”

The CEO of Seguritech Privada recognizes that not having adequate protection can mean economic losses for companies, but also reputational losses, which added to the negative effects left by the pandemic further accentuate the current crisis.

The issue of cybersecurity lies as a priority but complex to implement, as revealed by KPMG, establishing that at least a quarter of the CEOs in Mexico see it as a great challenge to face; or the Kaspersky study, which reveals ransomware attacks in at least one in five companies, with 15.9% of these without a recovery plan.

Ariel Picker states that from Seguritech Privada they promote the adoption of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy that allows protecting the most important assets; provide knowledge and skills to staff; in addition, to complement preventive measures, response capacity and expansion of the risk base.

Likewise, it states that cyber threats are constantly evolving, as the recent cyber attacks in Ukraine have shown; however, through a comprehensive strategic model, the challenges of cybersecurity risk management can be assumed, transforming them into a competitive advantage.

“We are at a time when it is normal for companies to have security defenses, but it is a priority that they be comprehensive solutions such as those offered by Seguritech Privada, because the frequency of attacks on vulnerabilities and their severity will continue to increase. increasing, at least as long as the global geopolitical situation remains unstable”.

Finally, the CEO of Seguritech Privada recommends implementing other elements such as zero-trust security models, strengthening digital security skills by expanding the workforce that focuses on it, and instructing and expanding knowledge about the benefits of digital security. native cloud technologies, which in addition to storage can be a shield against threats.