Johanna San Miguel Y Stefano Salvini are the focus of media attention after the host of “This is war” will reveal that both had an encounter in the Cuzco. This Thursday, April 7, the actress was present on the program “On everyone’s lips” and explained how this moment happened with his ex-partner.

The actor had emotional words for Johanna San Miguel and showed that he remembers her in a very pleasant way. Through her official Instagram account, Stefano Salvini stated that he hopes to meet her again in some project.

What did Stefano Salvini say?

“I love you too. You are a cape, it was the best to see you in your show. I had seen you in all your facets except in theater and you break it. I admire you. I love you so much, genius, ”she said in the first stories of him.

“Thank you. I felt like in a movie, it was a mixture of “At 40″ with “Until we meet again. I would go to see you in Iquitos but I have to continue recording here. I hope to work with you again soon. Come back, come back”, were the words that ended this dedication.

How was the meeting between Johanna San Miguel and Stefano Salvini?

“I was presenting my show in Cusco and Stefano, whom I have a lot of love for and I know is looking at me right now – a kiss for you – came to see me. This show also had a part that talks about him, about the history we had. The first time he saw me in the theater and it was too much fun, “said the television presenter, who also revealed that she paid the ticket” obviously “.