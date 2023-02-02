Avantia, located at Porto Digital in Recife, and ICTS Security, a Brazilian company originally from Israel, joined forces to create SafeCompany, a startup that brings a digital service platform to the corporate security area. The companies that together earn BRL 300 million aim with the joint venture to combine risk vision, technological intelligence and excellence in safety management. The segment moved BRL 50 billion in the country in 2022, according to data from the Private Security Sector (Esseg) study.

SafeCompany focuses on mid-sized businesses that need smart controls and protection for their operations, but have limited resources to invest in security. “We will take advantage of the existing infrastructure of cameras and alarms in these companies to attach a layer of proactive and automated monitoring, based on Artificial Intelligence, capable of interpreting the risk events captured in the images in real time”, said Cassiano Machado, partner at ICTS and CEO of SafeCompany.

According to the executive, the technology makes it possible to act on potential threats, irregularities and suspicious or unsafe behavior in the company’s environments, such as invasion attempts, acts of violence, improper access to restricted areas, obstruction of fire-fighting equipment and even lack of use. of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Other events of interest to management can also be controlled remotely, such as the flow and stay of people in the workplace, the entry and exit of vehicles and the process of loading and unloading trucks,” said Machado.

The platform’s differential is the integration, in a single solution, of assets, occupational and cybersecurity elements, with intelligence, compliance, productivity and management components. Including a cybersecurity layer to detect vulnerabilities in the company’s IT environments, preventing hacker and ransomware attacks.

“We are going to offer a very sophisticated software, in the cloud, that uncomplicatedly delivers a complete package of functionalities that go far beyond the current video monitoring systems”, said the CEO of SafeCompany, who is in charge of the startup alongside Maurício Ciaccio, partner at Avantia and CSO (chief sales officer) at SafeCompany, and Carlos Guimar, partner at ICTS and CPO (chief product officer) at sectech.