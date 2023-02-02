Outrage on social networks over the increase in the price of Win Sports+

The television channel WinSports+ It raised its subscription rate for this 2023, as the different operators have informed their users in the last hours.

Win Sports+ price goes up

As read in the shared records, the increase to access the The only channel that has the television rights for Colombian professional soccer It would be two thousand pesos.

After the operators reported that the decision is up to the programmer, messages of indignation have emerged on social networks.

Win Sports is making fewer and fewer people watch Colombian soccer. When Dimayor pays attention to this issue, it will be too late. — Talkative (@talkative) January 30, 2023

Will you pay for the FPC premium channel this year? – Goal Garra (@ElGolGarracol) January 30, 2023

EL TIEMPO tried to get a response to the increase with the channel, but received no official response. Apparently, the increase is part of the general increases that have been seen in other sectors of the country. In this case, the increase is close to 10 percent.

