Thursday, February 2, 2023
Outrage on social networks over the increase in the price of Win Sports+

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in Sports
The former goalkeeper for Deportivo Cali, Galatasaray, the Colombian National Team, among others, hung up his gloves and is now a commentator for Win Sports.

The only television channel with the rights to Colombian soccer receives harsh criticism.

The television channel WinSports+ It raised its subscription rate for this 2023, as the different operators have informed their users in the last hours.

Win Sports+ price goes up

Win Sports broadcast team.

As read in the shared records, the increase to access the The only channel that has the television rights for Colombian professional soccer It would be two thousand pesos.

After the operators reported that the decision is up to the programmer, messages of indignation have emerged on social networks.

EL TIEMPO tried to get a response to the increase with the channel, but received no official response. Apparently, the increase is part of the general increases that have been seen in other sectors of the country. In this case, the increase is close to 10 percent.

