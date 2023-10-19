Yesterday, the Government Council of the Region approved the additional salary increase of 0.5% for the 62,000 public jobs of the regional Administration and its dependent public entities. All workers, except those in Health, will now receive this increase in October payrolls retroactively from January 1. This was stated at a press conference by the spokesperson for the regional Executive and advisor to the Presidency, Marcos Ortuño.

For their part, health-related employees will receive this increase in November due to “the greater administrative complexity of their payrolls,” he explained. “The improvement of workers’ working conditions is evidently linked to the quality of the public service offered by the regional Administration, an administration that is increasingly modern and efficient and aimed at satisfying the needs of citizens and companies,” Ortuño continued. This additional increase will mean a disbursement of 17.2 million euros for the regional Executive this year.

To achieve this objective, he stressed, they are eliminating “bureaucratic procedures and betting on a more agile and accessible electronic administration, a bet that is giving great results,” as demonstrated in the report of the last year prepared by the General Inspection of Community Services. Autonomous.

The report reflects a notable increase in the procedures available in the electronic headquarters of the Regional Administration, in the presentation and consultation of files through that channel, in the use of the digital payment gateway and in the downloading of electronic certificates. The figures reveal the exponential growth of the electronic headquarters that applies procedures to the management of citizens and companies.

Specifically, the electronic headquarters concluded in 2022 with a total of 666 administrative procedures available online, 17% more than the previous year. These telematic procedures already represent 38% of the 1,737 procedures of the regional Administration. “Four at a time can now be carried out entirely digitally,” highlighted Ortuño. The most notable increases correspond to the use of the electronic payment gateway in the Community and the number of digital certificates downloaded in the electronic headquarters with growth above 30% in both cases.

In 2022, citizens and companies made more than 282,000 payments through the electronic gateway, 31% more than in 2021. In addition, more than 22,000 electronic certificates were downloaded, 34% more than the previous year.

Other agreements



The regional government authorized 7 million euros for the purchase of materials used in surgeries and patients with catheters. These are products aimed at washing and cleaning different anatomical areas in surgical interventions, postoperative irrigation of the bladder, irrigation of the gastrointestinal tract, cleaning wounds or mobilization of mucous secretions from the airway. Likewise, these materials are used in patients with central venous catheters.

The granting of almost 1,700,000 euros was also given the green light to strengthen social services in town councils and associations. In total, 31 local entities will receive this funding aimed at improving child and family care teams in the face of violence through the social services of each municipality. “This aid will make it possible to prevent and early detect any risk of violence against older women, also assess the cases detected and promote awareness-raising training actions,” Ortuño said.

The Governing Council also approved the draft decree creating the Pepita López Gandía and Nuestra Señora del Rosario de Totana municipal children’s schools, as well as the subsidy of 20,000 euros to the Spanish Paralympic Committee to cover the expenses of the Revelo Paralimpico project and another aid for the same amount to Club Basket Cartagena. This amount is intended to contribute to the federation and arbitration expenses, rent, travel and maintenance, salaries and advice, incurred due to the team’s participation in the LEB Plata League.

Absence of López Miras



President Fernando López Miras was not present at the meeting, as he is attending the General Commission of the Autonomous Communities, and it was chaired by Vice President José Ángel Antelo, a function that he has already fulfilled on other occasions.

Ortuño pointed out that the regional president “will defend the equality of all Spaniards wherever we live, respect for justice and the democratic order that our Constitution guarantees.” «From the Government of the Region of Murcia we demand a Spain with equality, freedom and justice as fundamental values, with the same opportunities for progress and development, and with the same economic resources to guarantee the public services that we provide to citizens. », he noted.