PS5 “Slim” will arrive on the market by the end of 2023, but when exactly? The well-known insider Billbil-Kun it anticipates what should be the definitive release date of the new model.

According to the insider, the console will see the light on the American market on November 10th, and there will hardly be any differences with the European one. Furthermore, it wouldn’t end here: according to Billbil-Kun, the first bundle will already be available a few days later.

Accompanying the new PS5 model in its first historic bundle can only be the game of the moment: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Thanks to the exclusivity of the Insomniac product, it seems anything but unrealistic as an option.

This bundle should be available starting fromNovember 8 and, even if the insider is not certain about the format in which the game will be distributed for the occasion, we know that this bundle should cost 559.99 euros.

The new PS5as you well know, will be released in a double version: physical and digital (with the possibility of purchasing a CD player separately), with the difference of a volume 30% smaller than the models currently in circulation and also a lower weight.

Not just PS5 “Slim”, either on the controller front it seems that interesting news is on the way according to some patents that Sony has recently filed.