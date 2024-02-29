Within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, the Community Development Authority in Dubai announced Launching the Dubai Community Contributions Platform “JOOD” (JOOD.AE), which is independent and unified at the level of the Emirate of Dubai, to display and support social and humanitarian initiatives and projects, encourage contributors to participate positively, and consolidate the foundations of sustainable community development, within the programs of the Dubai Social Agenda (33).

The first platform of its kind, based on the principle of “from society to society,” seeks to support the provision of the most effective and proactive social system in care and empowerment, by providing a guaranteed, reliable, and approved channel for social responsibility contributions to the private sector, businessmen, institutions, and individual citizens and residents in sustainable projects. To empower society in the sectors of health, education and social support, in order to achieve transparency and efficiency in benefiting from companies’ societal contributions, and achieving integration between concerned parties to support and develop the social sector.

Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, confirmed that the “Joud” platform constitutes a comprehensive, secure, innovative and advanced channel that Dubai provides to institutions, companies, business sectors and individuals to facilitate and “institutionalize” contributions to sustainable community projects in vital areas, most notably education and health. And social support.

She said: “The (Jood) initiative is a purposeful strategic initiative that translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Chairman of the Executive Council, for a solid, interdependent and cohesive society, and supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda (33), foremost of which is providing a more effective and proactive social system, by enabling business sectors, institutions and individuals to make positive societal contributions, now and in the future.

She added: “Businessmen in Emirati society, both citizens and residents, are keen to contribute to supporting social programs and to play an influential role in developing society and improving the lives of its members. This initiative is distinguished by enabling business sectors and companies to direct their corporate social responsibility contributions towards projects that have a long-term positive impact on society, in vital areas such as health, education, and community empowerment, which contributes to achieving the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda (33), so that Dubai will be a decade from now. “It is among the best three cities in the world in terms of standard of living.”

For his part, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, praised the initiative, saying: “We are pleased to be a major partner in developing the Dubai Platform for Community Contributions (Jood), which represents a pioneering model for harnessing digital technology, in order to contribute to community initiatives in the emirate, which are It falls within the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda (33).”

For his part, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, said that the Joud platform for community contributions translates the directives of wise leadership and serves the interest of society, as it is a reliable reference destination for those wishing to contribute to humanitarian, charitable and development work in the Emirate of Dubai. For ease of use in direct electronic donations.

The “Joud” platform initiative aims to encourage the participation of private companies through corporate social responsibility in community development projects, in addition to consolidating social solidarity among members of society, achieving transparency about benefiting from the societal contributions of companies and individuals, and enhancing the integration of work with the relevant authorities to support and develop the sector. Social.

The “Joud” platform directs contributions towards community projects with sustainable impact, especially in the sectors of supporting education, students, scientific research and development, raising the standards of health care and community protection, in addition to constructing and equipping social centres, which multiplies and concentrates the impact of the contributions of companies, businesses and individuals in the long term.

The launch of “Jood” comes in partnership between 11 government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, to translate the directives of the Dubai Government into tangible results in continuing to strengthen the governance of the community contributions sector, and the sustainability of its impact, and with the aim of providing a platform to achieve compatibility between the corporate social responsibility policy adopted by the Emirate of Dubai, and social responsibility strategies. For institutions and companies operating in the emirate, by offering fruitful initiatives that benefit from giving and sustaining its impact on society, because they are directed “from society to society,” and citizens, residents, and all segments of society benefit from them to the greatest extent.