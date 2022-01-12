By Anisha Sircar and Ambar Warrick

(Reuters) – European stocks ended higher on Wednesday, supported by commodities-linked stocks, which advanced on expectations of more stimulus from major importer China, while easing bond yields took pressure off the tech sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.65% at 486.20 points, with the basic resources and energy sectors up 3.2% and 2.3% respectively.

Commodity prices rose after weaker-than-expected data on producer inflation in China showed more room for monetary easing, which should prompt the central bank to release more money into the economy.

Bets on a quick tightening of monetary policy in the United States have eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it could take several months to make a decision on reducing the central bank’s $9 trillion portfolio.

US inflation data for December also came in line with expectations, although the annual rate is around 40-year highs.

Bond yields on both sides of the Atlantic eased, allowing tech stocks to extend the rally for a second day. The sector advanced 1.5%.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 0.81% to 7,551.72 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index rose 0.43% to 16,010.32 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 0.75% to 7,237.19 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index appreciated by 0.65%, at 27,714.26 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered an increase of 0.16%, to 8,770.30 points.

In LISBON, the PSI20 index rose by 0.40% to 5,663.98 points.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

