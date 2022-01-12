A Venezuelan presidential commission denounced this Wednesday that there was a “provoked explosion” in a pipeline that crosses the east of the country as it passes through the Anzoátegui state, the result of a “criminal sabotage“.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday in the Naricual sector of the Simón Bolívar municipality, whose capital is the same as that of the state, Barcelona, ​​the presidential commission detailed in a statement. Ali Rodriguez Araque, formed in 2020 to restructure the oil industry.

Always according to the information of that commission, the explosion “is part of the permanent war directed by groups belonging to the Venezuelan extreme right” with the aim of “attacking and boycotting” the Government of Venezuela. Nicolas Maduro and “interrupt all the operations associated” with the state oil company PDVSA “in its different areas.”

However, they did not provide more information about the causes of the explosion, nor what sector of the “extreme right” is responsible or the reasons why they suspect it.

Finally, they reported that “all PDVSA teams have been deployed at the accident site to activate the respective contingency protocols, as well as to adopt all necessary measures to guarantee (…) the operational restitution of the attacked infrastructure and avoid the interruption of the fuel distribution service in this important region of the country. ”

The source did not detail whether there were deaths or injuries or whether there was environmental damage. The attacked pipeline is used for the distribution of fuel to the eastern states of Venezuela.

EFE

