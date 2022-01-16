The portrait of the Financial Times in which the president viola appears in all his splendor as an uncle of America, but shoots against his Serie A colleagues and the stadium in Florence considered one of the masterpieces of the time: the heirs of engineer Nervi meditate a lawsuit
Rocco Commisso, president of Fiorentina, takes offense at the jokes about his Italian-American slang, threatens complaints against those who ironically approach his figure to Scorsese’s films. Then it happens that one day he receives a Financial Times reporter in a suite of the Westin Excelsior hotel in Florence and that the journalist, Murad Ahmed, sportsman of the British business newspaper, obtains a long article, a little portrait and a little interview.
