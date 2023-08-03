Stellantis’ growth in the commercial vehicle segment does not stop. The group led by Carlos Tavares took a further step forward on the market in July, with data from Dataforce showing how the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA dominates in terms of registrations with a 46% share and a monthly growth of 1.6% compared to the same period of 2022.

The push of Fiat and Peugeot

The Fiat Professional and Peugeot brands contributed substantially to the market result, with the former currently holding a 27.6% market share and registering +5.2 percentage points more than in the same period of 2022. As far as Leo is concerned, however, the share is 6.6% with a 1.9% increase in July compared to 2022.

All-electric Stellantis even among commercial vehicles

The leadership is even stronger in the electric commercial vehicles sector where Stellantis in Italy obtained a 69.7% market share in July. In this sector, the brand that contributed the most is Opel, with over 40% of the share and with FIAT Professional (at 18.2%, +10 percentage points compared to 2022) and Citroën (7.9%, +6 percentage points compared to July 2022) which achieved the highest growth compared to July 2022.

Stellantis satisfaction

“Italian professional customers continue to appreciate the product of the Stellantis brands and this is a source of great satisfaction for all of us” declared Gianluca Zampese, Director of the Commercial Vehicles Business Unit of Stellantis in Italy – “This appreciation is the confirmation that the strategy and the offer we have put in place are the best for the Italian economic fabric.”