In Revista de Prensa, the Mexican media report on the discovery of two bodies in the surroundings of the controversial fence of buoys with spikes installed in the Rio Grande, near the border between Mexico and Texas. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the information, but so far the causes of death or the nationality of the deceased have not been identified.

