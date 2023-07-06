It is a real domain that Stellantis continues to register on the Italian market of light commercial vehicles. The data relating to the month of June are eloquent in this sense: taken together, the models of the Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel and Peugeot brands conquered a segment share of the 46.2%, up 3.1 percentage points from May and 2.4 percentage points from the same month last year.

Fiat Professional and Opel on the shields

In short, almost half of the entire light commercial vehicle segment in Italy in June was represented by a Stellantis model. But which are the brands of the Italian-French group that have contributed most to this result? According to what emerged from the processing of data provided by Dataforce, the performance of Fiat Professional corresponded to a total market share of 26.5%, while that of Opel made the difference mainly in the electric commercial vehicle market, where it captured a 26.2% share.

Electric leadership

And the electric segment has allowed Stellantis to obtain further satisfactions, having the Italian-French group exceeded 60% share in June, higher than that in the total market. In this market, Stellantis has you covered all three steps of the podium, with Opel in first place, Fiat Professional in second and Peugeot in third.

One confirmation after another

“This result confirms the strength of our Group’s strategy in a fundamental economic sector for Italy. We are extremely satisfied of the trust that so many professional clients have placed in us – explained Gianluca Zampese, Director of the Commercial Vehicles Business Unit in Italy – These results motivate us to do more and better for our present and future customers”.