Homemade ice cream, how to tell if it’s good quality: 5 tips

The Homemade ice cream it is the undisputed protagonist of summer delicacies. From traditional creams to seasonal fruit flavours, up to increasingly innovative and even bizarre gourmet versions: there is something for all palates, impossible not to resist. To make sure you have quality ice cream on the cone or cup, here are the advice (which few know) suggested by Red shrimp to recognize the best, i.e. the ‘truly’ artisanal one.

I wait

Watch out for colour: if too bright, too glossy or too opaque, it is possible that the ice cream has been prepared with semi-finished products. Furthermore, it is not necessary to evaluate the consistency by sight, because it is easily deceived, but what you can observe is the height of the ice cream inside the tubs: it must not exceed the cold line (clearly visible in the display case).

Olfactory analysis

Even if the low temperature makes the perfumes less intense, these exist and serve to identify the raw material that characterizes the ice cream. The sensation must be that of fresh ingredients such as milk, eggs, lemon, cocoa or fruit.

