Comment Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing – a new world record for boot licking was set during the visit

The way the Chinese editor-in-chief praises the hockey skills of Russian President Vladimir Putin arouses deep sympathy, writes Mikko Knuuttila.

Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Friday, where he met with the Chinese head of state Xi Jinpingin and attended the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

Below is a visit to the Russian President’s website kremlin.ru was published by the chief editor of the Chinese state media company Shen Haixiong interview with Putin, in which Shen asked Putin easy questions about, among other things, the warm friendship between Russia and China, the role of sport in strengthening the fellowship of peoples, and the prediction of medalism for Russian athletes in Beijing.

The deepest shame was raised by a question Shen said he was asking on behalf of all “Chinese internet users and winter sports lovers,” that is, a total of about a billion people.

Shenin reminded Putin that he scored a goal in a hockey show last May after just 30 seconds of play and a total of eight hits. This, according to Shen, was a professional reading, so the reporter asked Putin to tell the secret of his skills to Chinese puck players.

In the face of this boot-licking world record, Putin seems to be embarrassed and only replied that the matter should be left to professional players and coaches.

Had Putin been honest, he could have given the following answer:

“My secret is that I choose to be my teammates Pavel Buren and Vyacheslav Fetisov and I make sure that the opponents of the opponent understand their role as sledding sticks and the goalkeeper as a vacuum cleaner. ”

Video: This is what Putin’s, 69, puck looks like.