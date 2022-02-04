The court in Amsterdam has ordered Manuel Broekman Friday acquitted of assault due to lack of evidence. The Public Prosecution Service had demanded 240 hours of community service against the 35-year-old actor, as well as a two-month suspended prison sentence and compensation of 2,000 euros.

A woman accuses Broekman, known for films such as Hartenstraat and Feuten, from touching her chest and crotch without her consent. This would have happened on July 4, 2020: he was a guest at the cafe where she worked and is said to have groped her when they had their picture taken together.

The court finds the woman’s reading insufficient for a conviction because it is not supported by other evidence. For example, the only witness heard, the owner of the cafe, stated that he did not see the assault.

Broekman has denied all allegations. He could not remember having been in the picture with the woman, he said through his lawyer during the substantive handling of the case. And he wouldn’t have assaulted anyone. The court has two weeks to appeal.