Comment The orphan defended himself in relentless heat, Marin clicked on populism and Purra disappeared – that’s how the presidents did in the HS exam

HS’s regional election exam discussed, among other things, service vouchers, the financing of the SOTE reform and what kind of services each party promises. We went through how the presidents did

Helsinki In the regional election exam for the newspapers, the chairmen of nine parliamentary parties met on Wednesday. Regional elections will be held next Sunday everywhere except in Helsinki and Åland. In the future, the regional commissioners to be elected will decide on the organization of social and health care and rescue services.

Foreword to the HS Policy Delivery Jussi Pillinen and policy editor Teemu Muhonen evaluate how the presidents did in the exam.

Petteri Orpo, Coalition Party

Petteri Orpo

Coalition Party the chairman was fired especially at the beginning of the exam from the right and left. The Coalition will lead in the regional elections opinion polls.

“The same accusation continues from night to night,” Petteri Orpo noted when other party leaders said the coalition wanted to cut services.

Orpo replied closely to the center’s chairman, the finance minister Annika Saarikon to the question of whether the Coalition Party promises at least one sote station in each municipality.

“The Coalition promises that no matter where they live, people will get the services they need,” he put it.

Orpo reiterated his motto that the Sote reform, which the Coalition Party considers bad, can be remedied with “common sense”.

Orpo emphasized the Coalition Party’s line by emphasizing the importance of private companies and increasing the use of service vouchers. However, he stressed that “the private sector should be a slave, not a master”.

The orphan also got to snap back at Marin when he said the state spending framework is “not a concretized thing”.

“Well, it’s been seen,” the Coalition leader quickly acknowledged.

Sanna Marin, Sdp

Sanna Marin

“No. Petteri has now answered Annika’s question. ” “When I listened to Petter, I was really worried.” Prime Minister, Chairman of the SDP Sanna Marin challenged the poll leader of the Coalition with a lot of emphasis.

Among other things, Marin demanded that Orpo tell us what the Coalition was cutting from, accused Petteri Orpo’s speeches of being populist and recalled the Coalition’s “market model” during the last term, ie the so-called freedom of choice in social and health care.

“A special speech, but the Coalition Party is used to hearing it,” the SDP chairman said after one of Orpo’s responses.

The SDP’s own views were pragmatic. The Sote service network can be shaped, but it does not necessarily mean weaknesses: services can be brought together in one place.

Marin also emphasized that the SDP believes that private companies have an important role to play in providing social services.

Concerns about insufficient funding for Sote services were repeatedly dismissed by the Prime Minister.

“I will answer directly now: funding will be taken care of within the state framework,” Marin said.

Riikka Purra, Basic Finns

Riikka Purra

Sote services have not been Jussi Halla-ahon and Riikka Purra during the presidencies, the main themes of basic Finns. It appears as an excerpt that can be interpreted, depending on the point of view, as either a healthy pragmatism or a hint of a faceless one-on-one reflection. In HS’s exam, for example, Purra strongly supported service vouchers, but stressed that he didn’t really think they would save money.

Purra sought to resign from other parties ‘core themes and asked, for example, whether Finns’ sote money was in danger of running into the EU Social Fund. The actual line regarding the issues to be decided in the regional elections remained a little clearer. The bite challenged others a bit and spoke quite a bit anyway. Stayed in the background and drove almost invisible.

Annika Saarikko, downtown

Annika Saarikko

Annika The archipelago fumbled at first, but found a firm grip on the finance minister during the exam.

He dropped the figures for the costs of the SOT reform information systems to the nearest million and promised more money in the supplementary budget for turning the regions’ computers.

Almost every answer contained an example. Several of them described how well-functioning reforms have been made in Central Uusimaa – after all, they were in the exam of the HS appearing in the area.

Like others, he challenged Petteri Orpo in particular and hastily asked for more detailed content for the “war correction series” promised by the Coalition Party. Its archipelago feared it contained “significant promises to private service providers” or “provincial closure lists”.

“I think voters need to know what awaits behind the Coalition’s repair series,” Saarikko said.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin and SDP allowed peace, but clicked on Vice-President of the Greens Iiris Suomelaa in the grip of the chamber about how money should be talked about.

He praised the Christian Democrat presidency in particular Sari Essayahia and his presentation on personal budgeting for services for the disabled. Took space and performed convincingly.

Iiris Suomela, Greens

Iiris Suomela

The Greens the deputy chairman was visible on the exam as he sought to speak for himself on the flight. The speeches were lengthy in some places, and their key message could therefore be overwhelmed.

Suomela emphasized the emphasis of the Greens on mental health services. He demanded low-threshold mental health services in every municipality.

“When you don’t get quick help, the problems get worse,” he summed up the Greens ’view of the importance of early help.

He highlighted the problems of the suburbs and justified the need for drug rooms on the grounds that the welfare state also exists for the weakest.

When asked about the financing of ever better services, Suomela answered that the money comes from taxpayers as society spins. Minister of Finance Saarikko grabbed this by saying that “we are not so easy to get to Iris”.

Li Andersson, Left Alliance

Li Andersson

Left Alliance the presidency gave a downright speech on how society’s scarce resources should be used for public service production and not for private companies. Li Andersson quoted feedback from physicians about the problems of under-resourcing.

“The fact that there are not enough professionals in different fields drives doctors out of the public sector because they are not allowed to do medical work there. They have to do the work of secretaries, the work of nurses, the work of institutional caretakers. We will not solve these problems by diverting scarce public funds elsewhere, ”Andersson said.

Otherwise, Andersson took a strong stand in defense of service networks and public service production, challenging his inherent opponent’s coalition, for example, in pursuing the statutory service voucher principle in his “repair series”. It was anxious for Petteri Orpo anyway. Together with the Greens, Suomela was the only one to use drug rooms. Performed well, although not particularly prominent.

Anna-Maja Henriksson, Rkp

Anna-Maja Henriksson

Rkp: n Chairman, Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson reiterated his party’s promise to secure existing health centers. He stressed that sote reform is an opportunity rather than a threat, even though “huge reform also needs corrective action”.

Henriksson emphasized that the RKP was a friend of service vouchers. In places, the concrete was exhausted.

“We have to do new things in a new way.”

The justice minister said the RKP was open about drug parlors, but found the issue legally difficult. He specifically stressed that the RKP is not in favor of legalizing cannabis.

Sari Essayah, a Christian Democrat

Sari Essayah

Essayah is a basic confident performer in the election exams, and did not disappoint even now. I went into the details of the speeches, which seemed to feel good. For example, he spoke about the arrangements for the sote food supply and the role of central kitchens. This speaks to the deep expertise in the service field, but also threatens to become difficult to understand from time to time.

He also showed that he was well acquainted with the twists and turns of sote funding from parliament, and strongly criticized the government for its shortcomings. He skillfully took up space whenever even the slightest opportunity was offered, and again rose to the size of his party as a larger debater.

Harry Harkimo, Business Now

Harry Harkimo

Harry Harkimon his style has softened in election exams and he is no longer attacking as aggressively as before. The chairman of the smallest party in the exam is finding a kind of role as an indicator of the emperor’s clothing problems – Harkimo repeated several obvious shortcomings of the sote reform and once again found himself in the position of some kind of outside wonder.

“I’m a bit of an listening student here,” he himself said at some point.

Harkimo even indirectly ended up defending his toughest competitor, Petteri Orpo. Prime Minister Marin is only attacking the Coalition Party when asked about the money, Harkimo lamented – as if he still represented the party himself.

Read more: The Coalition Party ranks first in the regional elections, with the support of the Greens remaining the most in the municipal elections

Read more: Saarikko: Government allocates additional money for change costs related to information systems to welfare areas – HS regional election exam now available in full