Comment The game of the lions was a sticky tarp until the tired Mikael Granlund saved the face of the Olympic winner

However, Finland will remain on the route to the semi-finals.

Lions after a loose victory for Norway, one could hope the worst inefficiency was left behind. Wrong to see.

It took to be tired Mikael Granlund to settle for a 2-1 win for Lions when the rest of the match was equally necessary.

Not all cylinders started at any one time.

The last preparatory matches of the Finnish national hockey team oozed painful dampness. Going to the World Cup with four losses was supposed to be a cosmetic affliction, but the symptoms recurred quickly. Latvia tortured the Lion with full pay.

This was also the case a year ago in Riga. Finland was in pain and Latvia struggled until Anton Lundell settled for an extra time victory four seconds before any hurdles.

It didn’t have to go that far when Granlund saved the face of the Olympic champion.

Jukka Jalosen Finland likes to play puck control punch, but against Latvia Lions played puck.

The Latvian coolers in the second installment gave a picture of Lion control and good play, but that too was weaving.

Finland almost never fights with paints, but a little looseness would not be a bad thing.

The World Cup tournament is built to hone the game in the first round. It doesn’t have to be ready now.

Finland is one of the four countries in the history of the World Cup, which has always survived the semi-finals when they have been played. The other three are Canada, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Finland is still on this route.