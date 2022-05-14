Luis Díaz: the accident with the FA Cup winner’s trophy: video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz walks off the pitch in the FA Cup Final.
Luis Diaz walks off the pitch in the FA Cup Final.
The Colombian lived a curious moment in the celebration of the title.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 14, 2022, 02:37 PM
In just four months, Luis Díaz has already celebrated two titles with Liverpool. He had already won the League Cup and this Saturday he was crowned FA Cup champion. Both trophies, by beating the same rival, Chelsea.
The Colombian also has one more title this season: as he played the first half of the season with Porto, he also has the Portuguese League on his record.
In the middle of Liverpool’s celebration, a curious scene featured the Colombian player. The trophy began to pass from hand to hand and when Díaz lifted it, he did it with such force that a lid that covers it went flying through the main box of Wembley Stadium.
Fortunately for Díaz, the incident did not escalate, the piece was recovered and later, when the organizers declared him the figure of the match, the farmer posed with the full trophy.
SPORTS
May 14, 2022, 02:37 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #accident #Cup #winners #trophy #video
Leave a Reply