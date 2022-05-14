Luis Díaz: the accident with the FA Cup winner’s trophy: video

In just four months, Luis Díaz has already celebrated two titles with Liverpool. He had already won the League Cup and this Saturday he was crowned FA Cup champion. Both trophies, by beating the same rival, Chelsea.

The Colombian also has one more title this season: as he played the first half of the season with Porto, he also has the Portuguese League on his record.

In the middle of Liverpool’s celebration, a curious scene featured the Colombian player. The trophy began to pass from hand to hand and when Díaz lifted it, he did it with such force that a lid that covers it went flying through the main box of Wembley Stadium.

Fortunately for Díaz, the incident did not escalate, the piece was recovered and later, when the organizers declared him the figure of the match, the farmer posed with the full trophy.

