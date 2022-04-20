Comment Tappara showed his tenacity and proved difficult to win, TPS gave too much handicap in the opening of the puck final

In the playoffs, compliance with the rule book began, and superior goals were immediately achieved, writes HS sports reporter Heikki Miettinen in his comment.

Tampere

Two the lucky bounce helped Tappara win the opening round of the Turku Palloseura in the first final of the Finnish Championship puck league in an almost full Nokia arena.

Although the puck got the right bounces in front of the goal, Tappara from Tampere was better without them.

Tappara defensively defended, cut TPS’s scores low and was his own patient self.

Anton Levtchin The leveling compound bounced to 1-1 About Ville Lajusand Kristian Kuuselan the winning goal went down Eemil Viron through the knee pad Andrei Karejevin.

Palloseura paid a little too high a price for key players to drop out of line before the match.

Captain Juhani Jasu held a four-field size before the finals, and young Aarne Intonen took responsibility for number one superiority before becoming ill with the flu.

Although neither belongs to the top two fields, it was difficult to patch them. There were a total of five missing players. Quite a notch.

Tappara showed the breadth of his quality and also that it will continue to be difficult for TPS to win in Tampere.

Playoffs has been beaten so far as if the species did not have a rule book at all. He didn’t seem to get on the ice, even if he wanted to.

Now the whistle began to play. Tappara’s first cool was forced to whistle when Petteri Puhakka hit the puck in the stands. Easy judgment.

Followed Patrik Virran the camping ice taken by him was also part of the series “forced to whistle, no matter how you try to watch the game through your fingers”.

In that superiority, TPS struck and took the lead to 0-0. Slovak striker Juraj Slafkovský finally succeeded. The Olympics went hard, it has been quieter since.

Then the judges started the line slipping when Eemil Viro got so light from tying a second that no wrestler would even slip in that grip.

Luck was blowing in the right direction when Anton Levtchi got his first goal of the playoffs – and even through that bounce.

Finals at this level are much more comfortable to watch when even trying to stick to the rulebook. A transverse racket has been struck in the trough to keep pace with the idea of ​​the meaning of the whole species.

Emotion and the transverse racket do not belong together by any interpretation.