The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, was the only community leader who had not yet traveled to kyiv and, finally, he arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday with a promise: “Europe will do everything possible so that Ukraine wins the war”, he assured, in line with the message sent by Ursula von der Leyen and the head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in his meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski.

“You are not alone. You are defending European values ​​and we are with you,” Michel said at a press conference. Faced with the Russian aggression, which began on February 24, the community leader assured that Putin “will not be able to destroy the sovereignty of Ukraine or divide the European Union” and praised the ability of the Twenty-seven to “make decisions together, unanimously » on sanctions against Russia.

Europe is applying measures in three different lines of action: giving military and economic support to Ukraine, promoting sanctions to put pressure on the Kremlin and giving political support to kyiv. “The decision to send lethal weapons was made in just two days and today we can say that this fund has been increased to 1.5 billion,” Michel celebrated, an aid that, according to Zelenski, “is taking temperature.”

In parallel, the EU is working to expand “to more than 1,000” the list of individuals and entities sanctioned for their connection with the Kremlin. Energy sanctions on Russian oil and gas are also on the table and the president of the European Council assured that Europe is working tirelessly to reduce its dependence on Moscow.

During their meeting, Zelensky took the opportunity to request “a total embargo” on Russian energy in the next series of sanctions. As he said, Europe has room to act in this regard and without the veto on Russian oil and gas, the punishments against Moscow “will not be harsh enough.” “We have to do what we can to deprive Russia of the ability to finance the war,” he insisted.

Regarding European political support, the Ukrainian president assured that the country’s accession to the community bloc “is a priority” for the Ukrainian people, an idea that the president of the European Council also defended. “We are convinced that Ukraine is committed to defending democracy and its values,” he said, while assuring that the European Commission will urgently deal with this issue so that European leaders can assess it by the end of June. Similarly, he defended that he perceives “strong support” among the Twenty-seven to support Ukraine on the European path.

Ask for “justice”



The community leader’s visit to kyiv was announced by Michel himself on his social networks. “In kyiv, today (Wednesday), in the heart of free and democratic Europe,” he wrote, next to an image of himself on the platform of the Ukrainian capital’s train station. Michel’s working group has organized this trip in the utmost secrecy, arguing security reasons.

Like Von der Leyen and Borrell before him, the president referred to the humanitarian disaster caused by the Russian Army during the war. He stated that “there will be no peace without justice” in the war in Ukraine, referring to the atrocities attributed to Russia in places like Mariupol.

The EU has promoted the investigation of war crimes in the country with the aim of bringing those responsible to justice. “Like in Bucha and too many other locations in Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes committed here », he said on his social networks after traveling to Borodianka, scene of the devastation caused by the Russian offensive.