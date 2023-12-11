Comment | Stay tuned – this is what can be expected from Jesse Puljujärvi in ​​the new NHL club

Jesse Puljujärvi was immediately connected to Sidney Crosby. Still, expectations for the Finn should be moderate, writes NHL correspondent Tommi Koivunen.

One the most interesting Finnish NHL news of the fall was received on Sunday, when the Pittsburgh Penguins reported Jesse Puljujärvi from joining the team's strength.

Puljujärvi's interest in Finland is still at its peak and his name sells, even though he has not risen to the forefront as a player in the NHL.

That's why now is a good time to remind you that you shouldn't place too high expectations on the shoulders of the former super promise.

Although Puljujärvi once went in one round Sidney Crosby side by side in his first practice with the Penguins, he's hardly projected to lead Pittsburgh's offense.

No, even though the team is currently suffering from a lot of injuries.

The head coach of the team by Mike Sullivan the comment about Puljujärvi says a lot:

“Jesse is a guy who could potentially help us on some level.”

Puljujärvi's last season was difficult. In the summer, a major operation was performed on both hips, the problems of which of course affected last season's game performances.

The starting points are enigmatic, but Puljujärvi, who is big, strong and has skating power, can be a quality player for Pittsburgh's base chains if he succeeds.

An energetic skater who steals pucks and makes room for his chainmates.

Standard The Crosby-led team is at a loss.

The Penguins booth is still certainly an easier place to breathe than Connor McDavid's and Leon Draisaitl leading in Edmonton, where Puljujärvi's confidence sank to the bottom last season.

In Carolina, he was offered a big opportunity, but in the end Puljujärvi was kicked out of the playing lineup.

Now the Penguins are offering him a shot at getting back there. The status as a former quad reservation helps here, even though expectations have decreased from seven years ago to more moderate.

There won't be new opportunities forever even for a quadruple reservation. Puljujärvi must now be able to be what he himself said he wanted to be: a player with a plus sign who brings something to the team every night.