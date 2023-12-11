North Korean leader Kim Jong-un changed his personal car to a Maybach to circumvent sanctions

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has swapped his personal car for a Maybach to circumvent sanctions on luxury goods imposed by the UN Security Council. This is reported by SBS.

It is noted that on this vehicle the North Korean leader arrived at the All-Republican Congress of Mothers in Pyongyang. “If you look closely, you can see Maybach branding on the rear door and S650 lettering on the trunk. Apparently, this is a new Mercedes-Maybach car, released in 2019,” the material says.

It is known that Kim Jong-un used his old car during his visit to Russia in September.

In October, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to China with a personal car. The photo posted shows a black armored Aurus Senat, which the politician got into upon arrival at Beijing Capital Airport.