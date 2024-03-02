Comment | It is too difficult for the cashier of the movie theater to get to work

Getting a job is often so difficult that, at worst, a young person looking for their first job may become completely discouraged.

Take it hold yourself by the neck. When you go to the place, shake hands and look into the eyes. Yes, there are always jobs for good people.

The phrases mentioned above are certainly familiar to everyone. Especially a young person looking for their first job or a recent graduate may hear them a little too often.

Unfortunately, they are hopelessly out of date. Nowadays, getting a job is not always about hard work, personality or even skills, although they are of course useful.

Instead of these, personal relationships, the time available for job hunting and pure luck have an increasing influence in the background.

About the subject could give countless examples, but here are a few of them.

HS said on Saturday About a 21-year-old from Helsinki Laura from Anttiswho applied for several jobs and went to inquire about them on site as well.

In order to become a cashier at Finnkino, he would have had to pass a four-stage recruitment process and cover up to 800 other applicants.

I didn't get the position, but luckily I found a job I liked with the help of Anttinen's father's connections.

One or two a year ago, one of my best friends applied for a summer job at a large department store chain.

He passed the written application, the video task, the group interview and even the individual interview, even though it wasted a lot of time and effort.

In the end, he was offered a part-time job of about ten hours a week at minimum wage. It wouldn't have even covered the rent, so he refused the place.

One my friend was in charge of summer job recruitment in a Finnish company, which receives dozens if not hundreds of applications every year.

According to him, there wasn't enough time to read them all, so he pulled out a thin sheet of paper and hired people from this luckily selected group.

However, for example, the children of acquaintances could join the group of potential bachelors.

Such the examples are discouraging but seem regrettably common.

A hard-working and motivated young person may apply for dozens of jobs without success, and in the worst case, they don't even get an answer to their applications. It can undermine self-confidence at a stage in life where it would be especially important to have positive experiences in working life.

The situation doesn't really seem to be getting any easier with education. I have observed from a close distance how the papers of a diploma in engineering or a master's degree do not guarantee anything, when hundreds of equally qualified people are competing for the same job.

I understand that employers are faced with a challenging task with applications and somehow applicants have to be weeded out. Perhaps the solution would be to try to limit the number of applicants already when announcing the job by telling about the job description and the expectations for the applicant as realistically as possible.

The most important thing is that young people are not discouraged already at the beginning of their working career. It's easy to dismiss the difficulty of getting a job with a shrug of the shoulders or the “bunching” of young people, but the matter is guaranteed to have real national economic effects.

Do you really have to go through a four-step application process to get a simple cashier job, only to find out that soon you have to start all over again?

The author is HS's city reporter.