This is what the investigations are focusing on in the last few hours for the death of Antonella Di Massa

Today the entire island of Ischia has chosen to gather for a torchlight procession in memory of Antonella Di Massa, but the investigators are still carrying out all the investigations at this time. They have chosen to maintain maximum confidentiality, perhaps because they do not want to close the file as an extreme gesture.

Yesterday, they also performed an autopsy and from this examination, unfortunately another sad thing emerged truth. Around the 51-year-old's neck, they would have found a rubber tubea black bag on the head and also a bottle of, probably antifreeze liquid for machines.

The newspaper reported this news The morningwho also explained that the woman's death would not have occurred strangulation. As a result, we will now have to wait for the full test results to understand the exact cause that led to his heartbreaking death. Furthermore, his is scheduled for Sunday 3 March funeral.

They found strange things on the body ecchymosis, which could suggest either beatings or even a fall. All elements which, however, will only have to be established by the autopsy. There is also speculation that the 51-year-old may have lost her life poisoning, after drinking that liquid found near her. However, that tube found around her neck could also be one staging by the person who caused his death.

The mysterious disappearance and discovery of Antonella Di Massa: what the investigations are focusing on

At the moment neither is excluded track of the extreme gesture, but not even that of the crime. Antonella Di Massa left her house around 11am on Saturday 17 February. For 10 long days no one ever heard from him, until the sad epilogue.

The program's correspondents found the woman's body Who has seen?, arrived on the island to talk about the case. The investigators in these hours, in addition to trying to understand the cause that led to the death of the 51-year-old, also want to try to understand where the woman went hidden in those days.

Antonella Massa

From an initial examination of the body it emerged that Antonella had died approximately 24 hours before finding. Consequently, the purpose of these last hours is to try to understand where the woman was hiding, perhaps even in company of another person.