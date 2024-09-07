Comment | George RR Martin’s public complaint seems like a stab in the back

Comment|Geroge RR Martin doesn’t like all of House of the Dragon’s decisions, but a public complaint in the middle of the series feels like a backstab to the other creators.

7.9. 18:42

House of the Dragon the second season just ended successfully. While the next season is already on the horizon, a surprising dark cloud appeared in the sky of the fantasy world of Westeros. Author George RR Martinwhose book the series is based on, declared his disappointment with the series’ plot on his blog. The blog post was deleted after a few hours.