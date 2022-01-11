Comedian and actor Bob saget, famous for his starring role as Danny Tanner in the series Full house, was found dead at 65 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he was touring with his stand-up show this Sunday, January 9. According to The Washington Post, 911 personnel were the first to find the body.

There were no signs of crime and the room itself was in order, “with items belonging to Mr. Saget on the nightstand, the television cabinet, the closet and the bathroom,” according to the report from the Sheriff’s Office of the Orange County.

The artist’s left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed when officers and paramedics arrived Sunday at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead, according to the report.

The comedian was scheduled to leave his room on Sunday, and when family members were unable to reach him, they spoke to the hotel’s security team, who dispatched a security officer to his room.

Before deciding on the performing arts, Bob Saget considered becoming a doctor. Photo: bobsaget / Instagram

When the security officer, Jody Lee Harrison, entered the room, all the lights were off. He found Saget in bed, “cool to the touch, yellow and sticky,” Harrison told deputies, according to the report. After the security officer checked the actor’s breathing and pulse, he had the hotel call 911 to have the body taken care of and take her to the Orange County coroner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Saget, married to Kelly Rizzo and father of three children, was touring with a live comedy show in different cities of Florida and on Saturday he had shared a message on Instagram in which he claimed to have found a “new voice” as a comedian and be happy about it.

The artist who played Danny Tanner, the patriarch of the hit comedy Full House for nearly 10 years alongside stars like John Stamos and Dave Coulier, as well as twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, reprized his famous role for the reboot of the program for Netflix, Fuller house, which lasted four years and ended in 2020.

What did Bob Saget, the Full House actor, die of?

The actor was found dead this Sunday, January 9, in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, one night after giving a show in the city of Jacksonville, also located in the state of Florida. So far, FBI investigators continue to investigate the causes of death, although no criminal evidence or the use of weapons or drugs have been found.

Bob Saget: actor’s wife is in shock after his death

Kelly Rizzo, wife of Bob Saget, is a journalist, creator and host of the food show Eat travel rock TV. He has hosted newscasts and directed his own show, Unfiltered with Kelly Rizzo. She has not yet spoken publicly after the death of her husband, but a close friend reported on how she is emotionally.

“Kelly is in a state of shock and processing everything, but she is also grateful and touched by the outpouring of love from friends, family, colleagues and fans,” stated a source close to Rizzo for People magazine.

Bob Saget in Full house

Full house was a North American series that aired from September 22, 1987 to May 23, 1995, in which A total of 8 seasons and 192 episodes were recorded. The production was so successful, as it reached Latin American countries under the name of Three times three, as well as Spain with the title Forced parents.

The actor Bob saget interpreted Danny Tanner, a widowed father who had to take care of his three youngest daughters, so he enlisted the help of his best friend and his brother-in-law. In this way, Saget obtained world fame and recognition by all the followers of the series.