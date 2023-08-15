The Republic of Nicaragua is sure unconditionally supports the special military operation of the Russian Federation. This was stated on August 15 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Army of Nicaragua, General Julio Cesar Aviles Castillo, in a video message to the participants of the XI Moscow Conference on International Security.

According to him, Russia is now in a difficult situation for its own security.

“We are confident that she will successfully solve all the tasks set for herself and will be able to defeat NATO forces,” the general said.

He addressed the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, expressing support for Russia in an effort to protect its own security.

“The security that they tried to harm by installing various weapons systems in close proximity to the borders of the Russian Federation in violation of the signed agreements,” Castillo emphasized.

Earlier, on July 22, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega noted that the participants in the summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) were able to defend their right not to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the meeting. According to him, most countries have not accepted this.

The leader of Nicaragua also became one of those who resolutely rejected the final statement, which included paragraphs condemning the actions of the Russian Federation in the framework of the special operation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.