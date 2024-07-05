Electronic Arts and Level Infinite announce that Command & Conquer: Legions is available from today in version closed betaso with a trial version intended to a rather limited audience at the moment, but which still allows you to get a very precise idea of ​​the new strategy game based on the series.

At the moment, the initiative is limited to users residing in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, the Philippines, Mexico, Singapore and Spain, with Registrations open for this version which, at the moment, does not seem to include Italian users, but which will be expanded in the near future.

Announced last summer, Command & Conquer: Legions is a new chapter in the series developed specifically for mobile platforms, on iOS and Androidwhich represents a sort of reinterpretation of the reference universe.