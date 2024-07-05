Electronic Arts and Level Infinite announce that Command & Conquer: Legions is available from today in version closed betaso with a trial version intended to a rather limited audience at the moment, but which still allows you to get a very precise idea of the new strategy game based on the series.
At the moment, the initiative is limited to users residing in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, the Philippines, Mexico, Singapore and Spain, with Registrations open for this version which, at the moment, does not seem to include Italian users, but which will be expanded in the near future.
Announced last summer, Command & Conquer: Legions is a new chapter in the series developed specifically for mobile platforms, on iOS and Androidwhich represents a sort of reinterpretation of the reference universe.
A general reinterpretation
It is therefore not a direct sequel but a sort of reworking of some classic elements, introducing a story disconnected from the others and in an alternative timeline.
However, it takes up several characteristics of the original chapters, throughout its various seasons.
In particular, the Red Alert Season focuses on the clashes between the Allies and the Soviets, bringing back some characters like Yuri and others, although reinterpreting everything with a rather different spirit than the original crazy war comedy.
The gameplay is also structured differently: although there are classic elements such as base building, resource gathering, unit production and direct clashes, as in the classic real-time strategy, here everything is scaled down to work best on mobile devices.
This means that the gameplay is generally simpler and more suitable for short starts, which still maintain a certain ideal connection with the famous Command & Conquer franchise. We await communications regarding the release of the final version of the game on iOS and Android.
