Portuguese forward Joao Felix has made clear his intention to continue wearing the FC Barcelona shirt beyond June 30, the date on which his current loan expires. Felix, in various statements, has expressed his desire to remain at the Catalan club, highlighting his love for the team and his childhood dream of playing for Barça.
During a participation in the podcast ‘Nude Project’, Félix expressed his desire to stay at Barça, stating: “I love Barça and I want to stay. I have always said that I love Barça, that it is the club of my childhood and I want to stay. It depends on many other things and we will see what can happen.” However, the continuity of the forward at the Barça club does not depend solely on his will.
FC Barcelona, for their part, have also shown interest in retaining Félix, although they are only considering a new loan due to their financial limitations. Atlético de Madrid, who own his contract, prefer to sell the player to recover part of the 127 million euros invested in his signing in 2019 from Benfica.
Negotiations will not be easy. Atlético de Madrid have set a price of around 60-70 million euros for Félix, a figure that no European club is currently willing to pay. In this scenario, the key for Barça lies in the negotiating skills of Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, to secure a new loan that fits the Catalan club’s financial restrictions.
Despite the challenges, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is counting on Felix for next season, considering his potential if given continuity and confidence. Meanwhile, the final solution for Joao Felix’s future is expected to be resolved during the summer, after the European Championship.
