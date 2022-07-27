The San Diego Comic Con 2022 revealed the future projects of Marvel and DC, but also brought amusing anecdotes. One of them involves Jack Quaidactor who plays Hughie Campbell in the Amazon Prime Video series “The Boys”, who attended the convention doing an unexpected cosplay, with which he went unnoticed before the eyes of thousands of fans. Who did he dress up as?

Although Quaid has been very close to superhero fiction, this time he decided to focus a little more on another of his most famous roles, specifically the one that corresponds to the fifth film in the “Scream” saga.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Boys” and its brutal deleted scene: this was the bloody explosion that did not go on the air

Jack Quaid as Ghostface at Comic Con 2022. Photo Jack Quaid/Twitter

In this way, the star of Amazon attended dressed as Ghostface, one of the most remembered murderers of horror movies. Wearing his classic mask and black suit with knife in hand, Jack roamed freely around the convention, unnoticed by the huge number of fans who passed by his side.

Jack Quaid took several photos in his Ghostface costume at Comic Con 2022. Photo Jack Quaid/Twitter

The actor from “The Boys” shared several photos on his Twitter profile, a platform on which he revealed a bit of his adventure at San Diego Comic Con 2022.

YOU CAN SEE: “The boys” has a new victim: spin-off will make a parody of the remembered “The Hunger Games”

Along the way, she even ran into her former “Hunger Games” co-star and friend Jacqueline Emerson, with whom she shared a hug.

In another video he is seen dancing and walking like any other fan without being noticed by the eye of the attendees around him.

YOU CAN SEE: Queen Maeve will continue in “The Boys”: LGBT representation will not be left aside

Jack Quaid wore a double mask: that of the Ghostface killer and the KN95 mask, which he had underneath to protect himself. “The same and I had to put on a double mask. You can’t be that careful.”