Mexico.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) distanced himself from the retention of Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) upon returning from his trip to the United States, which the PRI leader denounced as part of the alleged political persecution against him.

In La Mañanera on July 27, 2022, AMLO stressed that “It’s not my business” the actions against ‘Alito’ Morenowho was detained at the AICM by agents of the National Migration Institute (INM), for the second time.

The federal president explained that the leader of the PRI was detained to answer some questions before Immigration by the investigation of the Campeche Prosecutor’s Office against himas had happened previously after his return from Europe.

In this sense, AMLO made it clear that the retention of Alejandro Moreno in the AICM has nothing to do with the alleged political persecution of which he claims to be a victim, but is part of a judicial control for the investigation against him.

“Judicial matters are seen by the competent authorities, it is not my business, I take care that no one is persecutedmistreated, I have always said: revenge is not my forte, I do not hate, I am contributing like many to clean our country of corruption, to purify public life in Mexico, “he explained.

López Obrador revealed that the INM agents who questioned the PRI leader they complained about the “arrogance” of the lawyers who accompanied him, who insulted them and tried to provoke them.

“The first time he came back from Europe, well there was an order in Immigration of a complaint filed by the Campeche Prosecutor’s Officeand according to the law they have to ask him some questions, they even sign what they answer, and he signed the first time, and they took the document to him, he saw it, he signed it, he said it was fine (…) Yesterday they gave me the report of what happened, the same thing, I think it took 20 minutes and there were three lawyers, including the agent who attended him, they complained about the arrogance of the lawyers, insults and everything, and they behaved responsibly, they did not fall into any provocation,” stressed the president.

AMLO criticized that ‘Alito’ Moreno uses the issue of his retention in the AICM “as flag to play the victim thinking that people are stupid”, implying that he seeks to take political advantage of the issue.

He clarified that the PRI has the right to travel abroad and “you will never be bothered at all“, rejecting that his government censor or persecute opponents, as Moreno Cárdenas has accused.

Through his social networks, the PRI leader denounced on July 25 that he was held at the AICM after returning from a work tour in the United States, where he met with legislators and carried out other activities.

“Once again, the Mexican government is trying to hinder my entry into the country, regardless of the fact that this procedure is absolutely illegal. They think that this way they will scare us, but we will continue to exhibit them every time they try. They are desperate!”, pointed out ‘Alito’ Moreno.