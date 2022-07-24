San Diego Comic Con 2022 LIVE develops its fourth and last day this Sunday, July 24.

After the incredible news about phases five and six of Marvel during the third day, more revelations about games, anime and various titles with which the fantasy film industry would seek to impress its millions of followers are expected at the close.

YOU CAN SEE: Comic Con Lima 2022, guests and price list: “Stranger things”, “Rebelde way” and more in Peru

Comic Con 2022 Day 4 LIVE The trailer for the third season of “See” with Jason Momoa is revealed The third season of the science fiction series “See” premieres a trailer starring Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks and Hera Hilmar. The new episodes arrive on August 26 through Apple TV +.

How many days does Comic Con last?

The San Diego Comic Con 2022 will take place from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24. It is a four-day event in which different news such as trailers, exclusive photos, scenes and more, from different productions, have already been announced.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is one of the most anticipated events of the year for fans of Marvel, DC and more. Photo: Composition LR/Comic-Con

How to go to Comic Con 2022?

Comic Con 2022 it has been peculiar, because the tickets were sold in 2020. That is why, currently, it has been difficult to get a ticket for this edition. It is best to wait for the next installment.

Marvel’s revelations during Comic Con 2022

During the third day, the most important geek event in the world amazed millions of fans by revealing the fifth and sixth phase of the MCU.

With the premiere of the trailer for “Black Panther 2: Wakanda forever”, the revelation of the release date of “Fantastic Four”, the return of Daredevil and the knowledge of the titles “>“Avengers: the Kang dynasty” (May 2, 2025) and “Avengers: secret wars” (November 7, 2025), what will be seen in a few years has already been recorded.