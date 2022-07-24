“Last time I saw him on February 24th, I don’t know what happened next.” “What would I tell him if I had him in front of him? I would hug him and never let him go again.” “I miss my son, he was everything to me.” These are just some of the excerpts from a video, published by the Ukrainian website Ukraine Nowin which the wives, girlfriends, mothers and sisters of Ukrainian soldiers tell of their pain in not having more news of their men. The women, shot in black and white, ask the world community to release the soldiers captured during the siege of the steel plant in Mariupol.

“Dead or alive. But please help us know,” says one through tears. “I know that the world is watching and listening to us – explains a young girlfriend looking straight at the camera – I ask you to act”. The video, which was presented yesterday, during the summit of the First Ladies and Gentlemen promoted by the wife of the President of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, is visible on the website www.adnkronos.com.