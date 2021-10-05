fromFranziska Vystrcil conclude

In June 2021, scientists discovered a giant comet. According to calculations, this will reach our solar system in 2031.

Philadelphia – Scientists from the University of Philadelphia discovered a “mega-comet” back in June. Since then, Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein have been researching the celestial body. Now they have published their findings in the specialist magazine “New Scientists”. According to the scientists, the comet is something very special: with its diameter of around 150 kilometers, it could be the largest celestial body that has ever entered our solar system.

