Genoa – Two factions: with Soleil Sorge or against her. This seems to be the dynamic that has now taken shape within the Casa del Grande Fratello Vip. The Italian-American influencer continues to share the Cinecittà apartment and, with the exception of the support of Alex Belli, Davide Silvestri and Nicola Pisu, does not seem to enjoy great consents among other roommates, particularly among women who accuse her of being disrespectful and isolating herself. A version that, however, does not convince everyone. “But is it she who isolates herself or are you isolating her?” Asks the columnist Adriana Volpe with the provocative tone of someone who already knows the answer.

Equilibrium aside, even the seventh episode of the Canale 5 reality show shows unpublished sides of the competitors by digging into their private life. Among the most touching moments there is certainly the emotion of Manuel Bortuzzo for the letter sent to him by his ex-girlfriend Federica: “I follow you constantly, but I no longer see the light in your eyes, your laughter, what’s going on? Where did that witty boy who made me lose my mind? I ask you to go back to being yourself, the Manuel to whom I am very attached. Many people have questioned what happened between us, but we know you and I, the rest doesn’t matter. Smile, spread your arms and know that we are waiting for you outside “, writes the girl urging him to find his enthusiasm and give the best of himself, demonstrating how a broken relationship can leave room for sincere affection.” We have a clean relationship, not I expected it but I was pleased. I still love her very much, we had a great time together, then we realized that it was not the best thing for us… ”, comments the 22-year-old swimmer visibly moved.

And of a love free from labels Giucas Casella became spokesperson who in the episode returned to some confidences made in the house to some tenants to whom he told of having had, in the past, relationships with other men: “I have not lived important stories with other men, but I had experiences and occasional encounters: I talked about them at home because you don’t have to repress anything, you have to do what you feel like doing. There is nothing strange, it is normal: love is love, it is freedom, let’s live it in all ways ”, explains the illusionist, acclaimed on social media by the public.

In the end, the play by Ainett Stephens who in front of the cameras retraces one of the most painful moments of his life talking about the disappearance of his mother and sister, of which there has been no news since 2004. “From one day to the next we have not heard anything more about them, most likely they are been killed and burned “, says the former model of Venezuelan origin who received a sweet surprise shortly after being able to meet one of her sisters.

At the end of the episode, as required by the game, the nominations: at risk of exit Amedeo Goria, Nicola Pisu and Samy Youssef.