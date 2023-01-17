The Laughter Show, or simply Mostrito, has generated news after joking with his partner on stage, the popular Pompinchú. As seen in a video, apparently, the friends of humor met in a restaurant to enjoy lunch and the occurrences did not wait. The curious thing about the meeting was that Mostrito took advantage of the moment to make sarcastic comments that ‘Pompinchú’ did not expect. The other comedians who were present managed to laugh.

“You don’t know how to tell jokes, that’s why you’re sad,” said Chino Risas’s friend. Pompinchú’s response was not long in coming and he ‘returned’ it with the same humor. In addition, another of the artists responded to Mostrito: “But it’s an honest job, then.”