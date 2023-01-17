Smoking ban also extended to e-Cig, no smoking rooms in airports or other indoor premises. No blondes even outdoors if there are minors or pregnant women nearby. Minister Schillaci, after speaking to the Senate about the shortage of medicines, goes to the Chamber to announce the new ban on smoking. «I intend to propose the updating and expansion of Law 3/2003 to extend the ban on smoking to other outdoor places in the presence of minors and pregnant women; eliminate the possibility of equipping smoking rooms in closed rooms; extend the ban also to emissions from new products such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products; extend the ban on advertising to new products containing nicotine», the Minister announced 20 years after the Sirchia law in a hearing in the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber.

The biggest news concerns both “vape” products and heated tobacco cigarettes, such as Iqos. In 2018, a pool of ISS experts, called by Philips Morris herself to express their opinion on the lesser harmfulness, in an 86-page report ruled that there were no elements to define those products with reduced risk, as the producers claimed. Opinion remained in the drawers of the ministry for almost five years but now dusted off by Schillaci, who intends to fight against smoking, given the latest data that see the army of smokers recovering, which after years of stagnation have increased by 2%, passing from 22 to 24.2% of the population, while heated tobacco tripled its followers, going from 1.1 to 3.3% of the population.

With regard to the shortage of medicines, the Minister placed the journalists in the dock instead, who with an “alarmistic communication” ended up generating a “rebound shortage: the hoarding of the medicine by patients, who are worried about having a stock of a product that would appear to be “at risk”, reinforce the peak in demand, creating further supply tensions”. The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, pulls the ears of the media in his information to the Senate on the difficulties in the supply of pills and syrups, denounced not only by mothers on chats, but by the operators themselves.

To explain the false alarm, Schillaci relies on numbers. There are 3,197 medicines published by AIFA on its website, including many that have gone out of production. However, the list of products without a generic equivalent are only 325, “for which AIFA issues the import authorization for a similar one authorized abroad”. It is a pity, however, that importing also implies having to start a new authorization process, which takes time. What often those who are sick do not have.

On the other hand, regarding the 1,804 “actually deficient” drugs, even though they are regularly in production, as admitted by Schillaci, for these the shortage was also found in the generic version, while in other cases it is possible to get around the obstacle by switching to a similar drug ” griffato”, except then for having to pay because it cannot be loaned out, as demonstrated by a survey recently conducted by La Stampa.

On the other hand, less than 30 specialties would not be replaceable in any way, such as antiepileptics and drugs for use in hospital operating rooms, as recalled in the last few days by the present of Aifa, Girgio Palù. Here, by admission of the Minister himself, things become more complex, so much so that we rely on “good regional practices, such as the galenical production (editor’s note: laws in pharmacy laboratories) implemented by the Lombardy region, Sifo (scientific society of pharmacists hospitals) and Sefap (the inter-university center for pharmacology). Among the solutions indicated are also the “extraordinary productions guaranteed by private companies and by the military pharmaceutical chemical plant.” Among the unobtainable antiepileptics is diazepam, “indicated for epileptic seizures in children, for which a procurement method has been defined through the importation of packs from abroad and their dispensing through pharmacies open to the public, supplementary to to the possibility of galenic preparation in the pharmacy which has already been activated for some time”.

Schillaci in reporting to Parliament did not blame only the media. Wholesalers would also play their part with the “parallel trade”, which consists in buying products at low prices in Italy to resell them at better conditions abroad. On this Schillaci assured that “inspections coordinated with the Nas Command and checks at an international level” will take place.

Then there are manufacturing companies that win tenders for the supply of hospitals and then “do not honor them on time”, revealed the Minister. To counter the phenomenon, Schillaci focuses on the “DrugHost” project, “a web platform for the systematic sharing of reports of” hospital supply failure “, whose data will be used to create company “profiles”, for the benefit of the regions, which can then envisage any more rigid safeguard clauses for those companies that are less reliable”.