The well-known human response to a stressful situation is either to fight or to run, fight or flight. Satirical writer Martine Bakker adds a third to this. What seemed terrifying to her, performing in front of a group of people, she carefully tried. First in the safe environment of a stand-up comedy course, then to half-empty pubs with sixteen-year-olds, open stages and student evenings, before finally reaching the final of the Leeuwarder Cabaret Festival as an accomplished stand-up comedian.